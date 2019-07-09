As Dycom Industries (DY) Shares Declined, Southernsun Asset Management Has Upped Its Position; Bank Of New York Mellon Com (BK) Holder Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.09 Million

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (DY) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 404,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.43M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dycom Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $56.38. About 135,088 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Lowers Expectations for Full Fiscal Year; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $3.23 BLN – $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES GAAP SHR FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28, 2018 $1.02 – $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 21,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 145,646 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34M, down from 167,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $43.29. About 2.77 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 09/04/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Lockwood Issues First Quarter Investment Insights; 03/05/2018 – 16LX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – 17LL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 22/03/2018 – 34LT: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – BD14: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 – 63LH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – 2018 OPERATING RESULTS WILL INCLUDE S300 MLN RISE IN TECHNOLOGY EXPENSE; 04/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Early Repurchase; 09/03/2018 – 12YO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99 million and $571.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Capital Corp Com (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 33,016 shares to 609,397 shares, valued at $10.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust Prtflo S&P500 Hi Etf by 43,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Trust Sbi Healthcare Etf (XLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 44,382 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 2.65M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Trust Of Vermont has 0.16% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.05% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 1.13M shares. Markston International Limited Liability Co holds 0.46% or 78,192 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Llc holds 4,931 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vulcan Value Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Fdx holds 0.06% or 27,874 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Liability Co reported 300 shares stake. Advisor Lc holds 0.21% or 31,847 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.14% or 19,223 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Net Llc has 8,371 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Soros Fund Management Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Jefferies Gru Lc holds 0.08% or 186,764 shares. Nomura stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 6.80% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BK’s profit will be $919.22 million for 11.27 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 278,066 shares to 2.46M shares, valued at $53.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 667,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).