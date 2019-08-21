As Dycom Industries (DY) Share Price Rose, Southernsun Asset Management Raised Its Holding by $18.19 Million; Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $1.67 Million as Shares Declined

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (DY) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 404,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.43 million, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dycom Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 227,479 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $3.23 BLN – $3.43 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES GAAP SHR FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28, 2018 $1.02 – $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05 million, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $10.39 during the last trading session, reaching $298.99. About 7.35M shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Netflix Upgrades Due to Expectations for Continuing Strong Momentum of Global Subscriber and Rev Growth Intermediate-term; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Michelle Monaghan to Star in Netflix Drama ‘Messiah’; 12/03/2018 – Andrew Left of Citron Research issues a negative call on Netflix; 13/04/2018 – Netflix subscription will run through Comcast and will be included in the customers’ monthly cable bill; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/03/2018 – Cramer: Betting against Netflix because of its content is a huge mistake; 16/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Petrides on Strong Quarter for Netflix; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Netflix Grows Even With Higher Prices; 16/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Comcast Is Threatening Costly `Paid Prioritization’ Surcharges Against Netflix; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent

More notable recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: DY shares against Dycom Industries, Inc.announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Dycom Industries, Array BioPharma, and Circor International Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:DY) ROE Of 7.3% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dycom Industries Inc (DY) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why iQiyi Stock Could Be in Trouble – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SunTrust sees content bounce for Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CBS and Viacom: It’s Not Enough to Compete With Disney or Netflix – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – TQQQ, NFLX, COST, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks to Buy With High-Margin Recurring Revenue – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

