As Dycom Inds (DY) Valuation Rose, Lonestar Capital Management Lowered Holding; United Rentals (Call) (URI) Shareholder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Cut Holding as Stock Value Declined

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (Call) (URI) by 95.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 568,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, down from 593,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $115.57. About 1.21M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 272,442 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.7M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Lowers Expectations for Full Fiscal Year; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.17; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2019 $3.23 BLN TO $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES GAAP SHR FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28, 2018 $1.02 – $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Falcon Point Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.74% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 29,528 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.02% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Manufacturers Life The reported 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 8,400 shares. Oppenheimer Company Inc owns 12,926 shares. 18,027 are owned by 1492 Cap Mngmt Limited Com. Fmr Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 936,469 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 27,976 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Boston Investment Mngmt invested in 0.99% or 49,363 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp has invested 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,588 shares. Amer Century stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Trellus Mgmt Limited Liability has 20,000 shares. Northern Trust holds 544,528 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Scout Investments Inc owns 232,704 shares.

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.49 million for 14.31 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 81,141 shares to 246,351 shares, valued at $20.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 115,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Consol Energy Inc New.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.93M for 5.03 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.