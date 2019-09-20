As Dycom Inds (DY) Valuation Rose, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Upped Position by $2.70 Million; National Pension Service Position in Western Digital (WDC) Has Decreased by $1.28 Million as Shares Rose

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 75.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 46,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The institutional investor held 108,200 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37M, up from 61,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 334,241 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $3.23 BLN – $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.7M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.17; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

National Pension Service decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service sold 27,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 356,830 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.97M, down from 383,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $60.68. About 5.13M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold DY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 28.58 million shares or 3.92% more from 27.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Limited holds 0.2% or 61,501 shares. Blackrock holds 3.50 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 35,651 shares. Smith Graham Co Invest Advsrs LP owns 154,350 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated owns 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 12,499 are owned by Asset Mgmt One Ltd. Torray Limited Liability Corp holds 17,007 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Company owns 352,700 shares. Oppenheimer, New York-based fund reported 6,402 shares. Principal owns 0.01% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 136,215 shares. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 2,291 shares. Endurance Wealth Inc has 21 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 8,000 shares. Virginia-based Bb&T Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $49.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 5,649 shares to 18,347 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) by 18,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,353 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 125,619 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur accumulated 0.07% or 13,075 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc invested in 406,148 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 705 shares. Principal Fincl Gru Inc has invested 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Bb&T Corp accumulated 0.01% or 9,277 shares. Prelude Limited Liability Company invested in 0.17% or 71,640 shares. Artemis Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Aperio Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Iridian Asset Limited Ct invested in 2.86% or 4.16M shares. Next Grp Inc Inc holds 0.25% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 47,986 shares. Renaissance Tech invested in 2.87 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Grassi Inv reported 1.67% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 470,134 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 415,179 shares or 0% of all its holdings.