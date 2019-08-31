As Dycom Inds (DY) Stock Rose, Holder Peconic Partners Lowered Holding by $1.71 Million; As Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Share Value Rose, Harding Loevner LP Has Trimmed by $42.28 Million Its Position

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 67.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827,000, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $44.5. About 503,270 shares traded or 39.92% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs; 01/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES GAAP SHR FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28, 2018 $1.02 – $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 85.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 939,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The hedge fund held 158,276 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.35% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $23.31. About 1.15M shares traded or 54.74% up from the average. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership reported 61,625 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 80,600 shares. Envestnet Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 35,773 shares. Logan Cap Management owns 0.03% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 8,975 shares. 80,289 were reported by Ameriprise Finance. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The reported 70,207 shares stake. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Com reported 6,193 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.06% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Amer Century Companies Inc holds 0.02% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) or 502,360 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,853 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 169,118 shares to 253,677 shares, valued at $50.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $27.11M for 13.24 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (NYSE:BBVA) by 5.54M shares to 29.99M shares, valued at $171.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 52,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).