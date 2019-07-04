As Dycom Inds (DY) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Peconic Partners Decreased Its Stake by $2.30 Million; Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Holder Dana Investment Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $450,604 as Market Valuation Rose

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 89.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $58.49. About 156,138 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES GAAP SHR FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28, 2018 $1.02 – $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 20,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.99 million, down from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 959,865 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK SAYS TWO DIRECTORS HAVE ACCEPTED STARWOOD’S OFFER; 29/05/2018 – Starwood Seen Needing to Raise Bid for Austrian Landlord Stakes; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia trumps Starwood with $1.1 bln offer for Sweden’s Victoria Park; 22/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Voluntary public takeover offer by Starwood; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS IMMOFINANZ ACQUISITION OF S IMMO STAKE DOES NOT AFFECT ITS BIDS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 01/05/2018 – STERNLICHT’S STARWOOD IS SAID TO SEEK SALE OF APARTMENTS; 09/04/2018 – Starwood Property at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD VP VISCIUS SAYS “A BIT OF FANTASY” BUILT INTO SHARE PRICES OF CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ, STARWOOD OFFERS FAIR; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS VICTORIA PARK HAS RECEIVED A PUBLIC CASH OFFER FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AFFILIATE

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.44M for 17.41 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & invested in 0.02% or 12,926 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has 178,122 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. 11,822 are owned by Federated Pa. Endurance Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 10 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 6,018 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). 768,554 are owned by Victory Management. First Washington Corporation holds 1.78% or 76,405 shares. Bbva Compass State Bank Incorporated stated it has 5,933 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 18,895 shares stake. Ima Wealth stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Numerixs Inv Techs Inc accumulated 0.06% or 9,800 shares. Kennedy Capital reported 100,451 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 80,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eagle Boston Inv Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.99% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 395 are owned by Mufg Americas. Strs Ohio stated it has 32,430 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 45,564 shares. Kings Point Cap accumulated 259,624 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Macquarie Ltd reported 0% stake. Waterfront Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 652,833 shares. 10,005 are owned by B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated. Putnam Invests Lc reported 58,335 shares. First Manhattan reported 2,690 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian State Bank owns 0.01% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 8,860 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability accumulated 4,431 shares. Moreover, Huntington National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 1,335 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 15,824 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.15 million for 11.43 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 85.19% EPS growth.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4,056 shares to 63,011 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).