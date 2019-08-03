As Dycom Inds (DY) Shares Rose, Shareholder Peconic Partners Has Cut Its Holding by $1.71 Million; As Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Market Valuation Rose, Capwealth Advisors Has Cut by $589,745 Its Holding

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 67.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827,000, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.45. About 231,401 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2019 $3.23 BLN TO $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.17; 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 9,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 82,170 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 91,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 6.75 million shares traded or 6.70% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 14/05/2018 – Glaxo’s Triumeq Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Odefsey Advances: HIV; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,991 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Ltd Liability. Morgan Stanley holds 48,410 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 252,910 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication reported 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 12,268 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Moreover, Amalgamated Bankshares has 0.01% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). 1492 Cap Mgmt Lc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 18,027 shares. Geode Ltd Liability stated it has 357,051 shares. Ironwood Investment Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Utd Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Boston Prns reported 127,062 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology accumulated 0.06% or 9,800 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 12 are held by Advisory Network Limited. Macquarie Gru accumulated 0% or 15,822 shares.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 58,170 shares to 91,170 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.44 million for 15.61 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.

More recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:DY) ROE Of 7.3% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Calix: Absence Of Bad News Doesn’t Guarantee Good News – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 360 are owned by Td Management Ltd. Tt Intl invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Natixis Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Puzo Michael J owns 5,945 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Barry Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 10,222 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Prio Wealth Lp invested in 0.18% or 59,489 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd holds 0.3% or 17.62M shares in its portfolio. 6,711 were accumulated by Albion Financial Grp Inc Ut. Factory Mutual Insur owns 0.74% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 930,500 shares. Appleton Inc Ma holds 0.08% or 9,420 shares in its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim And has 0.04% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 119,012 shares. Boston Lc holds 15,060 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Baldwin Inv Management Limited Liability Company owns 6,500 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 288,544 shares.