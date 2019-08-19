As Dycom Inds (DY) Shares Rose, Peconic Partners Cut by $1.71 Million Its Stake; Popular (BPOP) Shareholder Oppenheimer & Close Trimmed Its Stake by $873,600

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 49.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The institutional investor held 16,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, down from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $52.9. About 223,053 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR REPORTS EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS PACTS; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 67.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc analyzed 38,000 shares as the company's stock rose 13.10% . The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827,000, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.69. About 287,711 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26 million and $83.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 51,334 shares to 95,070 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 18.84% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.38 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $158.51M for 8.06 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.44 million for 13.00 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.

