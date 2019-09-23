As Dycom Inds (DY) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Peconic Partners Has Decreased Its Stake by $696,000; Range Res (RRC) Share Value Declined While Kopernik Global Investors Has Lifted by $13.40 Million Its Position

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $353,000, down from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.81. About 130,048 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c; 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN FOR QTR ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.7M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Lowers Expectations for Full Fiscal Year; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 24.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 2.23M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 11.21 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.24M, up from 8.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $4.635. About 11.04 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 13/04/2018 – Antipodes Adds Range Resources, Exits Michael Kors: 13F; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: Broker repeats ‘buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INCIDENT RESULTED IN MULTIPLE FATALITIES AND INJURIES; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST RANGE RESOURCES BOARD NOMINEES; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS IN FUTURE; 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEEMENT – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Major Range Resources Investor Lashes Out Over Executive Pay; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – MAINTAINS A BORROWING BASE OF $3 BLN WITH $2 BLN IN COMMITMENTS

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 27.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.98 per share. DY’s profit will be $22.36M for 17.54 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.86% negative EPS growth.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $508.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 84,159 shares to 84,559 shares, valued at $19.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold DY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 28.58 million shares or 3.92% more from 27.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv has 4,826 shares. 32,109 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd. Piedmont Advisors Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Texas Yale owns 6,425 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.01% or 423,340 shares. 3.50 million are owned by Blackrock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0.03% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). New York-based Clearline Capital Limited Partnership has invested 1.19% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys, a New York-based fund reported 57,993 shares. American Century Companies holds 0.03% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) or 467,539 shares. Metropolitan Life stated it has 17,682 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Eagle Boston Inv Incorporated has 1.22% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 18,050 shares. Moreover, Keybank National Association Oh has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 4,896 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 258,087 shares. Boston reported 141,927 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $434,106 activity. Scucchi Mark bought $56,484 worth of stock or 12,955 shares. 20,500 shares were bought by DORMAN MARGARET K, worth $69,700.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 20,824 shares. Moreover, Shah has 1.06% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 272,707 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Llc reported 31,635 shares. Moreover, American Assets has 0.03% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv accumulated 66,748 shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.02% or 48,115 shares. Howe And Rusling Incorporated invested in 14,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 509,740 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Prudential accumulated 0.02% or 2.20 million shares. Swiss Financial Bank reported 395,600 shares. 26,663 are owned by King Luther Mgmt. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated reported 43 shares or 0% of all its holdings.