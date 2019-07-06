As Dycom Inds (DY) Market Value Declined, Aristotle Capital Boston Has Upped by $5.34 Million Its Holding; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Boosted Stake by $4.30 Million as Shares Rose

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 57.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 72,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,861 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76M, up from 125,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 6.94 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 42.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 118,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 397,155 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25 million, up from 278,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $58.14. About 181,400 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Adjusted EPS $5.22-$6.14; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 26, 2019; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 20,160 shares to 122,329 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 27,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,268 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

