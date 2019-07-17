As Dycom Inds (DY) Market Valuation Declined, Lonestar Capital Management Lowered Holding by $5.40 Million; Assetmark Has Lowered Its Newell Brands Com (NWL) Stake as Share Price Declined

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc Com (NWL) by 89.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 46,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,262 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81,000, down from 52,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.41B market cap company. It closed at $15.15 lastly. It is down 42.35% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands Strikes Deal with Icahn; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Newell starts auctioning assets ahead of investor face-off; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Backs 2018 View of Operating Cash Flow of $1.15B-$1.45B; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Maintains Commitment to 92c Annual Dividend Through 2019; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL SEES YEAR NORMALIZED EPS AT LOWER END $2.65-$2.85 RANGE; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: About 50% of New Portfolio Will Be Legacy Newell Rubbermaid Businesses; 06/04/2018 – Newell Brands Board Urges Shareholders to Vote For Board’s Director Nominees; 16/04/2018 – Cramer: The proxy fight in Newell Brands has very limited upside; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands 1Q Net $53.3M; 05/03/2018 New York Post: Activist hedge fund steps up pressure on Newell Brands

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $54.91. About 204,863 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 52,679 shares to 613,949 shares, valued at $35.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Mbs Etf (MBB) by 696,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr 0 (STIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.01% stake. Cap Interest Invsts reported 0.03% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Benjamin F Edwards & Co invested in 1,703 shares or 0% of the stock. American Inc holds 0.01% or 150,195 shares. Captrust Advisors holds 0% or 479 shares in its portfolio. Boyar Asset Management has invested 1.23% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Aristotle Boston Limited Liability invested in 0.1% or 127,747 shares. Korea Invest Corporation holds 55,500 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited reported 46,467 shares. 32,982 were accumulated by Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc holds 0% or 213 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Advisors invested in 0.01% or 1,200 shares. Motco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Sei Investments Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 151,447 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 909,988 shares.

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 56.10% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.82 per share. NWL’s profit will be $152.32M for 10.52 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 157.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions reported 7,067 shares. 351,620 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Aqr Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Fifth Third Financial Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 471,316 shares. Asset Management One Company Limited has 12,499 shares. 1.73 million were accumulated by Southernsun Asset Limited Com. Oppenheimer & holds 0.02% or 12,926 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd invested in 0.01% or 29,793 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De has 419,315 shares. Ftb has invested 0.08% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 30,273 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 30,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 70,207 shares. Moreover, Advisory Network has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

