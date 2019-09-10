As Dycom Inds Com (DY) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Logan Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Baidu (BIDU) Holder Majedie Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Position by $2.72 Million

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc Com (DY) by 45.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 7,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The institutional investor held 8,975 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412,000, down from 16,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $48.17. About 66,291 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN FOR QTR ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES GAAP SHR FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28, 2018 $1.02 – $1.17; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 26, 2019; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M; 01/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 70.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 16,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 7,079 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 23,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.66B market cap company. The stock increased 3.66% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $108.91. About 2.69M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s USD Notes Final ‘A’; 02/04/2018 – CHONGQING SOKON INDUSTRY 601127.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING AUTOPILOT; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video); 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS, BAIDU WILL DIVEST A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN GLOBAL DU BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU TO OWN ABOUT 34% OF GLOBAL DU SHRS AFTER DIVESTMENT; 14/05/2018 – Tencent gets self-driving car test licence from China’s Shenzhen city – report; 18/03/2018 – CHINA GREATWALL TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000066.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, SMART TECHNOLOGY; 22/03/2018 – China’s Baidu gets green light for self-driving vehicle tests in Beíjing; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Sinks for Third Straight Day; Chinese ADRs Monday

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 27.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.98 per share. DY’s profit will be $21.84 million for 16.96 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.86% negative EPS growth.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biotelemetry Inc Com (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 53,281 shares to 107,570 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epam Sys Inc Com (NYSE:EPAM) by 24,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru holds 0.01% or 544,528 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement holds 22,576 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 27,976 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). State Street owns 1.23 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Peconic Prtn Llc has invested 0.06% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.01% stake. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 110 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hawk Ridge Cap LP has 90,000 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Lc holds 0% or 6,050 shares in its portfolio. Smith Graham & Company Invest Ltd Partnership has invested 0.78% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Ing Groep Nv invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

More notable recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:DY) ROE Of 7.3% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dycom Industries jumps after easy Q2 earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $422.36 million for 22.88 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.