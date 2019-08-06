As Dycom Inds Com (DY) Market Value Rose, Holder Logan Capital Management Has Lowered by $334,395 Its Stake; As Bb&T (BBT) Valuation Rose, Minerva Advisors Has Trimmed Position

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc Com (DY) by 45.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 7,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The institutional investor held 8,975 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412,000, down from 16,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.51% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $49.56. About 373,453 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $3.23 BLN – $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN FOR QTR ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 47.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 7,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 8,488 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395,000, down from 16,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $47.37. About 4.38M shares traded or 2.26% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.33 million for 11.61 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 9,511 shares to 44,896 shares, valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 7,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,177 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Com (NYSE:ABC).

