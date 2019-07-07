As Dycom Inds (Call) (DY) Share Value Declined, Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Increased Position; Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Stake in Carnival (CCL) Raised by $463,500

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (Call) (DY) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $58.14. About 196,896 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $3.23 BLN – $3.43 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2019 $3.23 BLN TO $3.43 BLN; 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 9,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,681 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 36,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 3.49M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 21/03/2018 – Reservations Now Open For New Carnival Panorama’s Year-Round Departures From Long Beach; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Releases South America 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations; 22/04/2018 – DJ CARNIVAL CORP PAIRED CTF, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCL); 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP QTRLY GROSS REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 9.2 PERCENT; 09/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VICC Seeking Parade Marshals, Convertible Vehicles for VI Carnival 2018; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Rev $4.2B; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: “Carnival for the Kids” starts Tuesday, continues through Sunday; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$525.5 MLN VS HK$49.6 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 08/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival PLC – Voting Rights and Capital

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Llc owns 936,469 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Group Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 15,822 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Company holds 1,619 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank has 57,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 6,446 shares or 0% of the stock. Logan Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 8,975 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 85,864 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Howe And Rusling owns 0.04% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 4,829 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa invested in 0% or 11,822 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd has 32,374 shares. 22,576 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement. Aqr Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0% or 4,818 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% or 8,129 shares.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Ord (NYSE:NEE) by 8,300 shares to 76,700 shares, valued at $14.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 157,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 9,678 shares to 2,737 shares, valued at $371,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 3,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,289 shares, and cut its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $513,497 activity. 6,966 shares valued at $364,082 were sold by KRUSE STEIN on Friday, January 11. $119,688 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) was sold by PEREZ ARNALDO.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 73,687 are held by Palouse Capital Mgmt. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 5,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 3.55M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Stralem Inc accumulated 117,955 shares. Oakworth holds 1,041 shares. Sit Associate Inc holds 0.1% or 63,825 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Cap reported 0.18% stake. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 0% or 105 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 41,039 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.06% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 51,105 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 3.35 million shares. Pnc Financial Grp has invested 0.05% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). American Assets Investment Limited Liability Company reported 35,000 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 69 are held by Sageworth Tru.