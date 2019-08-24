As Dxp Enterprises New (DXPE) Stock Price Declined, Holder King Luther Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $683,240; Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Holder Bamco Has Decreased Its Stake

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (DXPE) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 17,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.32% . The institutional investor held 482,415 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.78M, down from 500,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Dxp Enterprises Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $530.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.15. About 57,621 shares traded. DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) has declined 15.76% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DXPE News: 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in DXP Enterprises; 20/04/2018 – DJ DXP Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXPE); 15/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises: DXP is seeking a VP of Biz Dev to join Supply Chain Services team within the East Coast or West Coast region!; 20/03/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 4Q EPS 36C, EST. 7.0C; 08/05/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $285.9M, EST. $271.5M (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Buys 1.2% of DXP Enterprises; 09/03/2018 DXP Enterprises Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 9 Days; 20/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises 4Q EPS 36c; 27/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 02/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises: With more than a century of experience, DXP provides a single source for engineering, systems design, and

Bamco Inc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc sold 776,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 4.04 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.62M, down from 4.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 3.12 million shares traded or 23.72% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF SOME OIL FIELDS IN NEUQUEN IN 2 MONTHS; 13/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF POSTS 1ST QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 6 BLN PESOS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 361,638 were reported by Natl Bank Of America De. 53,757 were accumulated by Citigroup. Alpine Glob Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.17% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Globeflex LP has invested 0.25% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). River Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 57,400 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 33,190 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Ntwk reported 399 shares. Glendon Capital Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.18% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Augustine Asset Mngmt reported 23,062 shares. 13,500 are owned by Deltec Asset Mngmt Lc. Serengeti Asset Ltd Partnership invested 0.24% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Invesco reported 0% stake. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 466,510 shares. Mirae Asset accumulated 320,184 shares.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $23.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 998 shares to 35,806 shares, valued at $20.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinsale Cap Group Inc by 98,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

