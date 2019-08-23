As Dxp Enterprises New (DXPE) Market Valuation Declined, Nantahala Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $4.42 Million; Pl Capital Advisors Increases Position in First Horizon Natl (FHN)

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in First Horizon Natl (FHN) by 1431.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 243,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 260,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.75. About 2.58M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%; 28/03/2018 – Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Noninterest Income $135.9M; 12/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.43%, EST. 3.33%; 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (DXPE) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 116,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.32% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.20M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dxp Enterprises Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $31.29. About 56,663 shares traded. DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) has declined 15.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DXPE News: 08/05/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 24C, EST. 21C; 27/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 20/03/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 4Q REV. $265.6M, EST. $248.0M (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in DXP Enterprises; 20/03/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 4Q EPS 36C, EST. 7.0C; 15/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises: DXP is seeking a VP of Biz Dev to join Supply Chain Services team within the East Coast or West Coast region!; 20/04/2018 – DJ DXP Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXPE)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Ltd Liability Com (Trc) stated it has 21,433 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Td Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 3,857 shares. 345,178 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). First Interstate State Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 14,560 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 830,560 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 153,689 shares stake. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 596,011 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Street Corp stated it has 12.81M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 27,847 shares. 1.51 million are held by Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated. First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested in 3,808 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invests Commerce holds 20,630 shares. 60 were reported by Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $344.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 654,981 shares to 975,189 shares, valued at $14.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Horizon Foundation’s Grant Process Live NYSE:FHN – GlobeNewswire” on November 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Thomas Hung to lead restaurant franchise group at First Tennessee Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Horizon Releases Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First Horizon Underperforming On Lackluster Numbers – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold DXPE shares while 35 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 13.82 million shares or 1.57% less from 14.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd Co reported 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Prelude Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.1% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) for 68,535 shares. Teton Advsr holds 12,200 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund LP has 0.02% invested in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). 482,415 are owned by King Luther Cap Management Corp. Rice Hall James Associates Ltd Com reported 43,614 shares stake. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability holds 455 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners has invested 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Zacks Invest Mgmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Pacific Glob Mgmt Com owns 116,080 shares. Tennessee-based Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs Incorporated has invested 0.02% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Northern Trust Corporation reported 0% stake.