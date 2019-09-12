As Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co (DD) Shares Declined, Shareholder Lau Associates Trimmed Its Holding by $9.39 Million; As Vicor Corp. (VICR) Stock Price Declined, Oberweis Asset Management Cut Stake

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp. (VICR) by 40.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 85,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 126,950 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.94M, down from 212,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vicor Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.94% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $33.98. About 113,270 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co Inc (DD) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 125,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 62,565 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70M, down from 187,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71.55. About 2.80 million shares traded. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has declined 25.47% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, down 56.31% or $1.25 from last year’s $2.22 per share. DD’s profit will be $724.63M for 18.44 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by DuPont de Nemours, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70 million and $209.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Ultra Short Income Etf by 280,895 shares to 884,847 shares, valued at $44.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 53.13% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VICR’s profit will be $6.04M for 56.63 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

