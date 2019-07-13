As Dunkin Brands Grp Com (DNKN) Stock Price Rose, Sawgrass Asset Management Cut Its Stake; Buckingham Capital Management Upped Its Dycom Industries Com Stk (DY) Holding by $1.96 Million

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Grp Inc Com (DNKN) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 6,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 591,073 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.39 million, down from 597,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Grp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $81.66. About 585,433 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 14.41% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against two stocks: Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled lced Coffees; 09/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Five New Restaurants Throughout North Carolina With New And Existing Franchisees; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 0.5%; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS GOOD FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN AUGUST 2018; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS IS SHORT ON DUNKIN- CNBC

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc Com Stk (DY) by 38.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 43,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 157,984 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26M, up from 114,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dycom Industries Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $55.77. About 239,422 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2019 $3.23 BLN TO $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $3.23 BLN – $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN FOR QTR ENDING JULY 28

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $67.77 million for 24.90 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.39% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Restaurantnews.com which released: “Baskin-Robbins Drops an Epic “Stranger Things” Anchor in July – RestaurantNews.com” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/17/2019: BYND,BID,GRUB,DNKN – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Restaurant Stocks to Put on Your Plate – Investorplace.com” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Dunkin'(DNKN) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb accumulated 432 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md has 10.41M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 14,558 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 396,236 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 7.46 million shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Boston Advsr Ltd has 0.02% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 4,140 shares. American Intl Group Inc Inc has 165,311 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Fund Management reported 0.01% stake. Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Eaton Vance reported 0% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 0% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 76 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Company owns 8,180 shares. 38 are held by Allsquare Wealth Management Llc.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 8,160 shares to 13,135 shares, valued at $786,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp Com (NYSE:DECK) by 2,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Bright Horizons Fam So Com (NYSE:BFAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ejf Capital Limited Liability has 0.17% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 30,200 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 0.33% or 178,122 shares. Lord Abbett & Company Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Company accumulated 101,760 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Amalgamated Natl Bank stated it has 4,886 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bancshares has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 290 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 1.14M shares. Lonestar Cap Ltd Com has 100,000 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.03% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). 80,153 were reported by First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership. Vanguard Grp has 0.01% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 2.78 million shares. 46,254 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 5,539 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dycom Industries Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Dycom Industries, Array BioPharma, and Circor International Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Northern Dynasty Announces US$5.0 Million Bought Deal and Concurrent Up to US$1.5 Million Private Placement – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com Stk (NYSE:HD) by 28,571 shares to 81,616 shares, valued at $15.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc Com Stk (NYSE:C) by 9,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,174 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp Com Stk (NYSE:MAS).