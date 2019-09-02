As Dunkin Brands Grp Com (DNKN) Shares Rose, Holder Sawgrass Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $497,175; As Fluor (FLR) Share Price Declined, Fairview Capital Investment Management Increased Its Position by $22.15 Million

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Grp Inc Com (DNKN) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 6,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 591,073 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.39M, down from 597,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Grp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $82.44. About 595,707 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against two stocks: Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 09/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Five New Restaurants Throughout North Carolina With New And Existing Franchisees; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : MAXIM SAYS CO AMONG TOP RESTAURANT PICKS; 15/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS REPORTS THREE NEW EXECUTIVE PROMOTIONS; 01/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Shakes Things Up With New Sundae Shakes; 07/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Raises a Glass to Summer with its First-Ever Wine and Ice Cream Pairings; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Inspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands First-Quarter Net Profit Higher, Raises Guidance; 27/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 268.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 615,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The hedge fund held 844,255 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07 million, up from 228,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $17.67. About 2.70 million shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 13/03/2018 – HEPACO Names Ken Smith as Chief Executive Officer; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s: Change in Fluor’s Outlook Reflects Deterioration in Operating Results and Credit Metrics; 30/04/2018 – Stork Awarded Shell Southern North Sea Technical Support Contract; 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost; 27/04/2018 – Fluor Joint Venture Selected for LNG Canada Project; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production Facility in Egypt; 03/05/2018 – Fluor Sees FY EPS $2.10-EPS $2.50

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $66.60 million for 25.44 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Management Ri owns 67,434 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Mariner invested in 0.05% or 44,904 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware owns 2,725 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 1,014 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Trust Com Of Vermont accumulated 40 shares. Peoples Ser Corp reported 0.03% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0.03% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 1.29M shares. First Republic Mngmt holds 0% or 4,805 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management One Limited has invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Oak Ridge Invs Ltd reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Fort LP invested in 31,492 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct invested in 0.02% or 7,985 shares. Contravisory Management reported 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 0% or 3,276 shares. Kings Point has 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc Com (NYSE:AZO) by 1,934 shares to 61,794 shares, valued at $63.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perficient Inc Com (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 25,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advsr owns 265 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 26,442 shares stake. Adage Prns Gp Llc holds 166,292 shares. Moody National Bank Trust Division holds 436 shares. 3.36 million are held by Franklin Res Incorporated. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 277,813 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Interest Gp Inc reported 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Huber Mngmt reported 0.23% stake. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Company holds 11,561 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 216,488 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 22,007 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Sun Life Financial Inc holds 0% or 237 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 8,160 shares. Insight 2811 invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $501,786 activity.