As Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Valuation Rose, Advisors Capital Management Decreased by $997,275 Its Holding; Holder Kbc Group Nv Has Increased Block H & R (HRB) Position

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 13,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 138,741 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48 million, down from 152,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $83.13. About 235,173 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Seven New Restaurants In Montgomery, Alabama With Existing Franchisees; 12/03/2018 Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Three New Restaurants In Kansas City, Missouri With New Franchisee Hope And Destiny, Inc; 07/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Raises a Glass to Summer with its First-Ever Wine and Ice Cream Pairings; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against two stocks: Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 22/03/2018 – Innovative Digital Workforce Platform Streamlining Functionality for QSR Operators Becoming Reliant on Gig Economy; 30/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Goes Galactic with New Cosmic COOLATTA® Flavors and Comet Candy Donut; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT APPROXIMATELY ONE PERCENT COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ DONUTS SAYS ON-THE-GO MOBILE ORDERING IS NOW AVAILABLE THROUGH GOOGLE ASSISTANT, ON IPHONES AND ANDROID PHONES; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SHORT DUNKIN’ BRANDS, RESTAURANT BRANDS FOR A YEAR

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 1789.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 253,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 267,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, up from 14,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 1.36 million shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – SALE INCLUDES ALL OF CO’S RETAIL PROPERTIES IN UNITED STATES, OTHER THAN 16 GAS STATIONS AND CONVENIENCE STORES; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – TARGET AN OPERATING INCOME (EBITDA) FIGURE OF BETWEEN EUR94.0 MLN AND EUR106.0 MLN IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – RENX: BREAKING:H&R REIT to sell 63 U.S. retail properties for $633M US. Will focus on developing Lantower Residential po… htt; 17/04/2018 – H&R Block Names Vinoo Víjay as Chief Marketing Officer; 24/04/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC – EXPECT TO DELIVER REVENUE GROWTH AND MARGINS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK REPORTS GROWTH IN U.S. TAX RETURN VOLUME; 15/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA CONFIRMS SOLID PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA: ROBUST PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, AS EXPECTED; 18/04/2018 – Filing an extension? Don’t forget IRS tax payment; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-EXPECTS POSITIVE SAME ASSET PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME (CASH BASIS) GROWTH LED BY LANTOWER RESIDENTIAL IN 2018 & 2019

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks (SBUX) Reports Q2 Earnings Thursday: What to Expect? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “High Royalty Fees to Aid Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Dunkin’ Brands: Why Did The Stock Double In 3.5 Years? – Forbes” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – The Motley Fool” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Coffee Stock Wars: Starbucks, McDonald’s, Dunkin’ & Upstarts – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 6,374 shares to 26,883 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 32,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Oh owns 308,559 shares. Massachusetts Service Ma reported 0.02% stake. Germany-based Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 38 shares in its portfolio. Amarillo Comml Bank invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Jane Street Grp Limited has 0% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). National Asset, a New York-based fund reported 3,500 shares. Tiedemann invested in 0.01% or 3,634 shares. Stifel Financial Corp reported 71,029 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 70,030 shares. Moreover, Ftb Inc has 0% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 21,726 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Llc owns 50 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,315 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 898,827 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Llc reported 119,060 shares. Amica Retiree Tru holds 1,829 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 62,467 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab reported 9,096 shares stake. Estabrook Cap Mngmt owns 0% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 40 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Moreover, Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 8,584 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.19% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Assetmark accumulated 8,008 shares or 0% of the stock. Argi Invest Svcs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Principal Gp invested 0.01% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Blackrock Inc owns 22.92 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Northcoast Asset Management invested in 48,647 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

More notable recent H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “H&R Block to Release Fiscal First Quarter Results August 28, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “H&R Block receives coveted PCMag Editors’ Choice award – GlobeNewswire” published on February 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “H&R Block announces passing of co-founder, Henry W. Bloch – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 of the Most Shorted Stocks in the Markets Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Preview Of H&R Block’s Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeco Instrs Inc Del (NASDAQ:VECO) by 33,510 shares to 48,673 shares, valued at $528,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 29,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,144 shares, and cut its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).