As Dunkin` Brands Group (DNKN) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Decreased by $949,738 Its Holding; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shares Rose, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Increased by $3.43 Million Its Holding

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Dunkin` Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 12,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 392,780 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.29 million, down from 404,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Dunkin` Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $78.14. About 396,504 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent took a hit after short-seller Jim Chanos revealed bets against them; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS IS SHORT ON DUNKIN- CNBC; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Board Authorization Of $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 15/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS REPORTS THREE NEW EXECUTIVE PROMOTIONS; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT OTHER REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS FOR FISCAL 2018; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A FIVE PERCENT REDUCTION TO G&A EXPENSE IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Doubles Down on Value with Launch of New Dunkin’ Go2s; 26/04/2018 – The Kynikos Associates founder reveals shorts on Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 22/03/2018 – Innovative Digital Workforce Platform Streamlining Functionality for QSR Operators Becoming Reliant on Gig Economy

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 48,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 2.84M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $203.80 million, up from 2.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $73.26. About 3.27 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold DNKN shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 71.19 million shares or 0.82% more from 70.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has 0.01% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Hm Payson holds 0% or 1,162 shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Amer And Mngmt accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. 5,769 are owned by Creative Planning. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 231 shares. Prudential Public Ltd has invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Bankshares Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 721,189 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc accumulated 0.05% or 5,408 shares. Spark Investment Mngmt Llc stated it has 95,500 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Bb&T invested in 18,554 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.02% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 15,626 shares. Piedmont Inv holds 13,588 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability Com has 15,611 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Gradient Invests Ltd has invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $67.01 million for 24.12 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – The Motley Fool” on September 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Valuation Concerns Prompt BMO To Downgrade Dunkin’ Brands – Benzinga” published on April 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Teams with Beyond Meat (BYND) for New Breakfast Sandwich in Manhattan – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “National Houston-based retailer names new board chair, mulls board expansion – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $841.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 7,002 shares to 210,899 shares, valued at $26.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 26,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,700 shares to 152,220 shares, valued at $6.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,306 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).