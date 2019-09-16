As Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Stock Value Rose, Benin Management Trimmed by $1.43 Million Its Holding; As Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Selkirk Management Has Cut Stake

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 52.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 16,466 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31 million, down from 34,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $80.25. About 210,912 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 22/03/2018 – Mid-market CLOs still on the hook for risk retention; 12/03/2018 Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Three New Restaurants In Kansas City, Missouri With New Franchisee Hope And Destiny, Inc; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS GOOD FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled lced Coffees; 22/03/2018 – Innovative Digital Workforce Platform Streamlining Functionality for QSR Operators Becoming Reliant on Gig Economy; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled Iced Coffees; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS IS SHORT ON DUNKIN- CNBC; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – IS UPDATING AND REITERATING CERTAIN TARGETS REGARDING ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% . The hedge fund held 6,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.93 million, down from 6,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Alphabet Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $8.85 during the last trading session, reaching $1231.18. About 623,782 shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has declined 0.96% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.96% the S&P500.

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $67.00 million for 24.77 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold DNKN shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 71.19 million shares or 0.82% more from 70.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Mgmt reported 4,750 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa owns 411,056 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). International Gru Inc accumulated 162,103 shares. Arrow holds 0.02% or 930 shares in its portfolio. Capstone owns 0.85% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 66,119 shares. Moreover, Mngmt Llc has 0.68% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). 95,388 are held by New York State Teachers Retirement Systems. Comm Bank & Trust holds 6,312 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bokf Na invested in 30,851 shares. Asset Management holds 3,501 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hilton Mgmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1,103 shares. Lord Abbett & Com Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.23M shares or 0.32% of the stock. Webster Savings Bank N A has 12,980 shares. Shell Asset accumulated 7,521 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 20,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $12.55 EPS, down 3.91% or $0.51 from last year’s $13.06 per share. GOOGL’s profit will be $8.70B for 24.53 P/E if the $12.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $14.21 actual EPS reported by Alphabet Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.68% negative EPS growth.

