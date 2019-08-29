As Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Stock Rose, Capstone Financial Advisors Boosted Stake; Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Shares Declined While Jet Capital Investors LP Lowered Its Stake by $1.36 Million

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 66,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, up from 53,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $83.16. About 333,384 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : MAXIM SAYS CO AMONG TOP RESTAURANT PICKS; 27/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 15/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Three New Executive Promotions; 12/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a Lucky Dozen Sweepstakes; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Board Authorization Of $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Inspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 14/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Integrates On-the-Go Mobile Ordering With the Google Assistant; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY IMPACT FROM $100 MLN INVESTMENT IN BLUEPRINT FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY REVENUES $301.3 MLN VS $296.4 MLN; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled lced Coffees

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 96,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 608,176 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63M, down from 705,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $635.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $8.4. About 234,342 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor

More notable recent Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2018 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Five Point Holdings, LLC (FPH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Enters into Variable Postpaid Forward Transaction – Business Wire” on June 07, 2016. More interesting news about Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Market Is Paying Us To Take TripAdvisor’s Hotel Business – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS) by 284,700 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $33.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 154,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh owns 0.01% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 22,575 shares. Jackson Square Limited Liability holds 1.85 million shares. Financial Architects Inc reported 70 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Reliance Trust Company Of Delaware invested in 2,725 shares. Howe & Rusling has invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% stake. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 5,968 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 29,500 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership owns 10,300 shares. Ajo LP invested in 94,137 shares. Vigilant Capital Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Numerixs Invest Technology accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 19,624 shares. Brookstone Cap Management holds 0.03% or 6,697 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Corporation holds 930 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $585.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 89,102 shares to 123,669 shares, valued at $7.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (NYSE:MCD) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Flexshares Tr (TLTD).

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dunkin Debt, Not Donuts – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “The Winner’s Cup: Dunkin’s “Sip. Peel. Win.” Promotion Returns with Chance to Win $20 Million Worth of Prizes – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Dunkin’ Brands: Why Did The Stock Double In 3.5 Years? – Forbes” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dunkin’ Brands +3% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle’s YTD Shares Rally 88%: Should You Hold the Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.