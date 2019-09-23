As Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Benin Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.43 Million; State Street Position in Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Has Upped by $1.56 Million

State Street Corp increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 51,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.04M, up from 968,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $974.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.99. About 295,143 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 52.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 16,466 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31 million, down from 34,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $80.7. About 337,611 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 0.5%; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 29/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Springs a Special Nationwide Cold Brew Tasting Event April 6; 14/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ DONUTS SAYS ON-THE-GO MOBILE ORDERING IS NOW AVAILABLE THROUGH GOOGLE ASSISTANT, ON IPHONES AND ANDROID PHONES; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands First-Quarter Net Profit Higher, Raises Guidance; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS BEEN SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL AND DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP FOR ABOUT A YEAR – CNBC; 27/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 09/05/2018 – Share The Love: Dunkin’ Donuts Unveils New Royal Love Donut To Celebrate The Royal Wedding; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against two stocks: Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 161,424 shares to 12.57M shares, valued at $609.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 13,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 897,263 shares, and cut its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold GBX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 27.61 million shares or 8.71% less from 30.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). American Fincl Bank holds 0% or 288 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Us Savings Bank De has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Dean Investment Associates Ltd Co holds 135,485 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 103,530 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 22,715 are owned by Verition Fund Limited Com. Signaturefd Limited Co has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 0.01% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 12,383 shares. Mackenzie invested in 320,486 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Community State Bank Of Raymore has 2.9% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 259,915 shares. Franklin Resources Inc has 905,424 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 16,900 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt, Rhode Island-based fund reported 200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold DNKN shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 71.19 million shares or 0.82% more from 70.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.1% or 9.29 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 17,846 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 0% or 53 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has 1.19M shares. 42,305 are owned by Daiwa Securities Grp Inc. Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 24,670 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 4,000 shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 5,128 shares. 432 are held by Ftb. 4,369 are owned by Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability. Fayez Sarofim And accumulated 3,114 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) or 2,929 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 20,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

