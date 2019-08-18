As Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Share Value Rose, Mcrae Capital Management Cut Position by $504,000; Hormel Foods (HRL) Market Valuation Rose While Speece Thorson Capital Group Lowered by $4.38 Million Its Stake

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 53.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 99,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The hedge fund held 85,792 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, down from 185,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 1.97M shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 21/03/2018 – Hormel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE VOLUME DOWN 3%; 30/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q EPS 44c; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Effective Tax Rate 20%; 22/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Corp expected to post earnings of 45 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Ryan Michaelis President of MegaMex Foods; 26/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Hormel may step into $600M contest for Chinese condiment company Jiahao

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 6,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 142,177 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, down from 148,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $82.84. About 875,938 shares traded or 25.71% up from the average. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 09/05/2018 – Share The Love: Dunkin’ Donuts Unveils New Royal Love Donut To Celebrate The Royal Wedding; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A FIVE PERCENT REDUCTION TO G&A EXPENSE IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Springs a Special Nationwide Cold Brew Tasting Event April 6; 23/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Stephanie Meltzer-Paul Vice President, Digital and Loyalty Marketing; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT OTHER REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS FOR FISCAL 2018; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS IS SHORT ON DUNKIN- CNBC; 22/03/2018 – Mid-market CLOs still on the hook for risk retention; 15/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS REPORTS THREE NEW EXECUTIVE PROMOTIONS; 14/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Integrates On-the-Go Mobile Ordering With the Google Assistant; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : MAXIM SAYS CO AMONG TOP RESTAURANT PICKS

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 15,978 shares to 57,835 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 10,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $192.19 million for 28.78 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 19,728 shares to 74,265 shares, valued at $5.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Corp Plc Shs Usd (NYSE:NE) by 299,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).

