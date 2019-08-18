As Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Share Price Rose, Holder Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Lowered Holding; Exelon (EXC) Holder Swedbank Has Upped Position

Swedbank increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 39,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 2.63M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.77 million, up from 2.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.13. About 5.43M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BRAIDWOOD 2 REACTOR POWER TO 73% FROM 100%: NRC; 29/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on DOJ and FERC Filing in Illinois Future Energy Jobs Act Lawsuit; 23/03/2018 – Five Exelon Utilities Issue Request for Proposals Regarding Aggregation of Capacity Resources in PJM; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 2 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon Tremendous Promise in Advanced Nuclear Technologies, With Needed Reforms; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT PEACH BOTTOM 3 TO 86% FROM 60%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: PJM REFORMS COULD BE IN PLACE BY NEXT YEAR; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 14/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES NINE MILE POINT 2 TO 4% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 10,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 493,988 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.10M, down from 504,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $82.84. About 993,405 shares traded or 42.57% up from the average. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee lnspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Board Approves $250 Million Share Buyback — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN AUGUST 2018; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent took a hit after short-seller Jim Chanos revealed bets against them; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY BASKIN-ROBBINS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 1.0%; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 29/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Springs a Special Nationwide Cold Brew Tasting Event April 6; 17/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Drayton Martin, Vice President, Brand Stewardship; 12/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a Lucky Dozen Sweepstakes

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exelon Corporation (EXC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “NRG Energy (NRG), Calpine Corporation (CPN), Exelon Corp. (EXC) Said to be Among Bidders for Just Energy Group (JE) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. DOE Awards Grant to ComEd, Partners to Advance â€œEnergy Internetâ€ – Business Wire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt reported 0.08% stake. Perella Weinberg Prtn Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 26,005 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Da Davidson & has 0.02% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Allstate has 0.12% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Tortoise Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 70 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc has 4,847 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hl Svcs Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 6,387 shares. Tompkins Corporation has invested 0.03% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 815,044 are owned by Chevy Chase Trust Holding. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Washington Tru Financial Bank accumulated 2,540 shares. Sei Invs Com accumulated 0.06% or 355,753 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt reported 58 shares stake. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Cetera Advisor Lc holds 40,268 shares.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems In (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 473,587 shares to 8.31M shares, valued at $448.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Systems In (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 51,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.38M shares, and cut its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hemenway Trust Com Ltd Com stated it has 5,966 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc holds 0.08% or 155,858 shares. 19,624 were accumulated by Amalgamated Natl Bank. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has 100 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 2,929 shares. Citadel Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 399,021 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.01% or 2.00M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 3,276 shares. Utd Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 336,994 shares. The Texas-based Twin Tree Mngmt LP has invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.07% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Arrow Financial reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN).