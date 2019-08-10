As Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Market Value Rose, Olstein Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding by $480,000; As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Skba Capital Management Lowered Stake by $1.43 Million

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 160,436 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.61M, down from 176,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $101.67. About 6.36 million shares traded or 32.93% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S; 16/03/2018 – Medtronic Heart-Device Recall Expanded Due to Production Flaw; 23/05/2018 – New Medtronic Data Show Significant Blood Pressure Lowering Effect of Renal Denervation in Patients Taking Anti-Hypertensive Medication; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS TRIALS AFTER FIVE YEARS POST-IMPLANT; 23/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO REPURCHASE MINIMUM $1.2B ORDINARY SHRS IN 2019; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, down from 31,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $82.05. About 596,522 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A FIVE PERCENT REDUCTION TO G&A EXPENSE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2018 ICE CREAM MARGIN DOLLARS TO BE FLAT COMPARED TO 2017 FROM A PROFIT DOLLAR STANDPOINT; 29/05/2018 – Cool Beverages That Scream Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Serves Ice Cream Flavored Coffees and New Frozen Lemonade; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – NOW EXPECTS 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.49 TO $2.58; 29/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Springs a Special Nationwide Cold Brew Tasting Event April 6; 22/03/2018 – Mid-market CLOs still on the hook for risk retention; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT APPROXIMATELY ONE PERCENT COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Seven New Restaurants In Montgomery, Alabama With Existing Franchisees; 26/04/2018 – Chanos Bet Against Dunkin’ ‘All Wrong,’ Says Dunkin’ Brands CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY BASKIN-ROBBINS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 1.0%

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.60B for 21.54 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

