As Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Market Value Rose, Holder Mcrae Capital Management Trimmed Its Position; As Penn Natl Gaming (PENN) Share Value Declined, Blue Harbour Group LP Has Increased Position by $16.25 Million

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (PENN) by 36.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 812,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% . The hedge fund held 3.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.48 million, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Penn Natl Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.02. About 1.18M shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 37.93% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q Net $45.4M; 27/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING GETS MISSISSIPPI GAMING COMMISSION & PENNSYLVANIA STATE HORSE RACING COMMISSION APPROVAL FOR PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT DEAL; 29/05/2018 – PENN NATIONAL TO EXIT JAMUL CASINO LOAN C FACILITY, PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Shareholders Approve Pinnacle Entertainment Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q EPS 48c; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS REGULATORY OK FOR PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT BUY; 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board and West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval of Its Pending; 26/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING – BOARD INCREASED NUMBER OF CLASS Il DIRECTOR POSITIONS FROM TWO DIRECTORS TO THREE DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC PENN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55, REV VIEW $3.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC QTRLY NET REVENUES $ 816.1 MLN

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 6,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 142,177 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, down from 148,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $82.11. About 436,341 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Board Approves $250 Million Share Buyback — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNKN); 09/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Five New Restaurants Throughout North Carolina With New And Existing Franchisees; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Seven New Restaurants In Montgomery, Alabama With Existing Franchisees; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY IMPACT FROM $100 MLN INVESTMENT IN BLUEPRINT FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands First-Quarter Net Profit Higher, Raises Guidance; 23/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Stephanie Meltzer-Paul Vice President, Digital and Loyalty Marketing; 26/04/2018 – The Kynikos Associates founder reveals shorts on Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands; 02/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Doubles Down on Value with Launch of New Dunkin’ Go2s

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. Shares for $51,900 were bought by Reibstein Saul on Wednesday, August 14. $44,325 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) was bought by SCACCETTI JANE on Thursday, August 8. The insider Fair William J bought $214,940. Snowden Jay A bought $212,171 worth of stock.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20 billion and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 1.42 million shares to 3.98 million shares, valued at $81.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 539,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold PENN shares while 78 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 106.92 million shares or 1.70% more from 105.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Shellback Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.67% or 279,621 shares. First Republic Invest Incorporated accumulated 41,665 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 28,800 shares. New York-based Qs Investors Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp reported 23 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0.01% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Boston Advsrs Ltd holds 0.18% or 170,791 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement, Louisiana-based fund reported 28,500 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 145 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 57,700 shares. Stevens Capital Management LP reported 33,506 shares. Pnc Svcs Group Incorporated invested in 14,707 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 96,421 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

