As Dunkin` Brands Group (DNKN) Market Valuation Rose, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Cut by $949,738 Its Holding; Palisade Capital Management Holding in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Increased by $4.33 Million

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Dunkin` Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 12,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 392,780 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.29M, down from 404,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Dunkin` Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $80.42. About 151,762 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands First-Quarter Net Profit Higher, Raises Guidance; 26/04/2018 – The Kynikos Associates founder reveals shorts on Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNKN); 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : MAXIM SAYS CO AMONG TOP RESTAURANT PICKS; 14/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ DONUTS SAYS ON-THE-GO MOBILE ORDERING IS NOW AVAILABLE THROUGH GOOGLE ASSISTANT, ON IPHONES AND ANDROID PHONES; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a Lucky Dozen Sweepstakes; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY BASKIN-ROBBINS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 1.0%; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY IMPACT FROM $100 MLN INVESTMENT IN BLUEPRINT FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.69 TO $2.74

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 20,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 216,014 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.25 million, up from 195,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $202.55. About 201,041 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 10,046 shares to 45,347 shares, valued at $11.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,306 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $841.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 26,740 shares to 184,054 shares, valued at $15.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $67.00 million for 24.82 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.81% negative EPS growth.