As Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Market Valuation Rose, Capstone Financial Advisors Has Raised by $953,700 Its Stake; The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Position Held by Auxier Asset Management

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 53,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $81.96. About 438,404 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 14.41% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.69 TO $2.74; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – NOW EXPECTS 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.49 TO $2.58; 02/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Doubles Down on Value with Launch of New Dunkin’ Go2s; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2018 ICE CREAM MARGIN DOLLARS TO BE FLAT COMPARED TO 2017 FROM A PROFIT DOLLAR STANDPOINT; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT OTHER REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS FOR FISCAL 2018; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY IMPACT FROM $100 MLN INVESTMENT IN BLUEPRINT FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A FIVE PERCENT REDUCTION TO G&A EXPENSE IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – AHL REDUCED DNKN, SERV, HRB, SAFM, DPZ IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS IS SHORT ON DUNKIN- CNBC; 29/05/2018 – Cool Beverages That Scream Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Serves Ice Cream Flavored Coffees and New Frozen Lemonade

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 76.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 7,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,489 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 9,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.49 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08M and $486.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) by 4,550 shares to 53,762 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,299 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG).

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. WOODFORD BRENT sold $225,500 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $585.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IGF) by 102,159 shares to 25,443 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 89,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,669 shares, and cut its stake in Flexshares Tr (TILT).

