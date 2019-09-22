As Duke Realty (DRE) Valuation Rose, Springbok Capital Management Increased Position by $736,312; Park West Asset Management Stake In Lkq (LKQ) Was Increased

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 32.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 23,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The hedge fund held 97,739 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 73,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.35. About 3.20M shares traded or 65.04% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 40.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 570,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.56M, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.79. About 4.21 million shares traded or 48.03% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hound Partners Llc owns 3.69 million shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 8,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bruni J V & has invested 3.85% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has 2.26 million shares. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora holds 82,403 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 49,000 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 44,781 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 349,543 shares. 5.29 million are owned by Nordea Mngmt Ab. Wendell David accumulated 13,500 shares. Hallmark Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 409,712 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Aviva Public Limited Company stated it has 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Oakworth Cap holds 0% or 970 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Management Limited Com holds 148,930 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Majedie Asset Mngmt holds 0.3% or 148,439 shares.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About LKQ Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LKQ) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Yelp, LKQ, and Azul Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LKQ Corporation Completes Divestiture of AeroVision International – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “ValueAct Capital Shows New 5.2% Active Stake in LKQ Corporation (LKQ) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Looking For A Breakout In LKQ Corporation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.54M shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $6.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 224,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,218 shares, and cut its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 91,777 shares to 5,423 shares, valued at $308,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (Call) (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 117 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 324.35 million shares or 0.38% less from 325.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research Inc reported 1.74 million shares. Fort LP owns 1,360 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Co stated it has 70,976 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 65,263 shares. Dnb Asset Management As, Norway-based fund reported 38,345 shares. Pinebridge Lp stated it has 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Renaissance Lc invested 0.04% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Utd Advisers Limited Company stated it has 30,691 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking reported 0.04% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 101,653 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk holds 0% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 580,939 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Com has 19,810 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 641,256 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Corp. Honeywell stated it has 111,585 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. 2,100 are owned by First Personal.

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Share Price Is Up 81% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Duke Realty Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:DRE – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon, after pulling out of Westphalia, faces lack of options – Washington – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: August 26, 2019.