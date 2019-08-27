As Duke Realty (DRE) Stock Value Rose, Adelante Capital Management Decreased Holding; Tiger Eye Capital Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $9.18 Million; Stock Rose

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 102,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.89 million, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.9. About 1.42M shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 143,848 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97M, up from 65,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 16.64M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,284 are owned by Zevin Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Parkwood Llc accumulated 104,995 shares. 10 owns 116,449 shares or 2.95% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bancorp, Michigan-based fund reported 1.75M shares. Accuvest holds 14,880 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. 131,997 are owned by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt. Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested 6.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 17,526 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Citizens And Northern Corp holds 2.91% or 44,225 shares. Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 104,651 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability accumulated 18,303 shares. Moreover, Fiduciary Serv Of The Southwest Inc Tx has 1.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ftb Advsr stated it has 1.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Republic Inv Inc stated it has 3.25M shares or 2% of all its holdings.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11,000 shares to 80,040 shares, valued at $21.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 125,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,523 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 66,708 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $128.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 67,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 444,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Coresite Realty Corp. (NYSE:COR).