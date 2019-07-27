As Duke Realty (DRE) Stock Rose, Shareholder Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Trimmed Stake; Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Shareholder Waters Parkerson & Company Lowered Stake by $484,191 as Market Valuation Rose

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 196,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.74 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.64M, down from 2.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 1.70M shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 7.19% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 6,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 506,547 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.49 million, down from 512,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.75. About 3.94 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. The insider Stratton John G bought 3,455 shares worth $249,875.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 18,800 shares to 59,157 shares, valued at $12.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 61,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.66 million activity. Shares for $288,869 were sold by Anthony Nicholas C..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.