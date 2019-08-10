As Duke Realty (DRE) Stock Rose, Holder Intact Investment Management Decreased by $1.40 Million Its Holding; Bruni J V & Company Trimmed Its American Tower New (AMT) Position by $27.68 Million

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 86.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 140,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 22,331 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, down from 162,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $222.23. About 1.20M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 56.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 46,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 36,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 83,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.18. About 1.78M shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 479,400 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $57.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 90,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings.

