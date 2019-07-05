As Duke Realty (DRE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Cbre Clarion Securities Has Decreased by $35.96 Million Its Holding; Harvey Investment Co Raised Its Wabtec (WAB) Holding by $4.13 Million as Shares Declined

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) by 33.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 1.20M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.33 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.23 million, down from 3.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.63. About 491,237 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 7.19% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 56,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 245,341 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09M, up from 188,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.65. About 418,622 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 03/04/2018 – DOJ REQUIRES KNORR,WABTEC TO END PACTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR STAFF; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp; 20/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Prohibits Companies from Maintaining Employee ‘No-Poach’ Agreements; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Wabtec’s Ratings Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Ltd reported 21,111 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Qs Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,527 shares. Capital Investment Services Of America owns 194,657 shares. Alpine Global Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% or 4,436 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Retail Bank has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 12 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Llc reported 7,194 shares. Eos Mngmt Lp owns 268 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth State Bank Of has 0.06% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 79,597 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt accumulated 886,558 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Los Angeles And Equity holds 12,589 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Schroder Inv Mngmt reported 2,830 shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 764 shares.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75 million and $582.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 7,068 shares to 59,032 shares, valued at $8.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,346 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 was bought by DeNinno David L. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $503,520 was made by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabtec Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Common Dividend, Announces Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” published on April 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The AES Corporation (AES) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kristine Kubacki Named Wabtec’s Vice President of Investor Relations – GlobeNewswire” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec and GE Modify Terms of Transaction, Expect to Close By End of February 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Duke Realty declares $0.215 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon And Industrial REITs: An Incredible Tailwind, But Future Looks Cloudy – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Duke Realty, Mattel and Delta Air Lines – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.66 million activity. $1.37 million worth of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) was sold by Denien Mark A.

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. DRE’s profit will be $124.41M for 23.31 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.