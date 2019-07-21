As Duke Realty (DRE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Adelante Capital Management Lowered Holding by $3.07 Million; As Universal Health (UHS) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Reinhart Partners Has Trimmed Position by $7.23 Million

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 102,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.89M, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $32.96. About 2.94M shares traded or 62.35% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 7.19% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health (UHS) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 54,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 128,808 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.23M, down from 183,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Universal Health for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $132.63. About 489,917 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexander & Baldwin In Com (NYSE:ALEX) by 114,772 shares to 307,725 shares, valued at $7.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arconic Inc Com by 296,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc Com (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund Mngmt invested 0.01% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Gw Henssler Assoc Ltd owns 2,149 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt holds 16,400 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 594,988 shares. Omers Administration Corp holds 3,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 76 shares. Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma holds 0.04% or 699,105 shares. Stifel reported 4,412 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc holds 0.04% or 36,576 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 1.16 million shares. Advisor Ltd Liability reported 1,625 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset has invested 0.41% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Meiji Yasuda Life invested in 0.07% or 3,273 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 27 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 1.01M shares.

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Medicare Update Puts Hospitals in Bulls’ Crosshairs – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Video Of Patient Abuse At UHS Facility Provokes Response From Regulators Including Arrests – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Universal Health Services, Inc. To Present At The BMO 2019 Prescriptions For Success Healthcare Conference – PRNewswire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Health Services beats by $0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.48 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.47 per share. UHS’s profit will be $223.54M for 13.37 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.45 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.66 million activity. $288,869 worth of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) was sold by Anthony Nicholas C..

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coresite Realty Corp. (NYSE:COR) by 48,155 shares to 224,925 shares, valued at $24.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 14,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. DRE’s profit will be $125.80 million for 23.54 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prologis: Favorable Outlook But Premium Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Duke Realty (DRE) CEO James Connor on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Leverage: A Love Story – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Duke Realty: Outlook Remains Favorable In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Realty Corp. (DRE) CEO James Connor on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 01, 2019.