As Duke Realty (DRE) Share Value Rose, Cohen & Steers Cut Holding; Ecofin LTD Decreased Waste Management (WM) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 3,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 36,415 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, down from 39,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $118.2. About 1.32M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 494,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 4.38M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.07 million, down from 4.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $32.91. About 1.64M shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Waste Management Inc (WM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 25.92 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 0.19% or 103,898 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.17% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc accumulated 97,229 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 9,400 shares. 238,616 were reported by Calamos Advisors. Natixis holds 173,427 shares. Robecosam Ag stated it has 110,000 shares. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett And Communication Lc has invested 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Colony Grp Incorporated reported 8,900 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated owns 493,818 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Geode Capital Management Lc has 0.14% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 5.22 million shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 64,871 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 705,711 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has 385,521 shares. 3,952 were accumulated by B Riley Wealth Management.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 321,348 shares to 387,644 shares, valued at $26.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP).