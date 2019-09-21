As Duke Realty (DRE) Share Price Rose, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Cut Stake by $4.27 Million; Metlife (MET) Market Value Rose While Griffin Asset Management Cut Holding by $574,525

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 41.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 137,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 194,405 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15 million, down from 331,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.35. About 3.20 million shares traded or 62.43% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 11,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 46,356 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30 million, down from 58,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 26.38M shares traded or 347.83% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/04/2018 – MetLife to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee Inducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee lnducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing Hall of Fame®; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend By 5% To 42 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – MetLife CEO Issues Another Mea Culpa for Recent String of Errors; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ROE 9.0% VS 5.3% Y/Y; 07/03/2018 – MetLife’s Debel Currently Serves as U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 06/03/2018 Metlife’s Matus Says Markets Still in ‘Expansion’ Mode (Video); 13/03/2018 – MetLife Auto & Home® Launches SnapQuote® — A Digital Insurance Marketplace to Deliver Simplified Quote-to-Purchase Experience

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $846.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB) by 29,421 shares to 149,517 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 25,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 117 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 324.35 million shares or 0.38% less from 325.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America owns 194,405 shares. 11,104 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 91,059 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 6.75 million shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.06% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 101,653 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 240,899 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 38,267 shares. Mason Street Limited owns 51,261 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 5.11 million were reported by Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt. Transamerica Fincl has 0% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 7,969 shares stake. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Natixis reported 14,621 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15,397 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. DRE’s profit will be $133.73M for 22.53 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.78% EPS growth.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 8.41 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 36,421 shares. British Columbia Mngmt holds 164,602 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Advisors owns 21,917 shares. Td Asset Inc has 3.57M shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.23% or 547,915 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Archford Cap Strategies Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Lakeview Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 5,232 shares. Nbt National Bank N A owns 10,536 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Pnc Finance Gp holds 459,633 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. National Bank Hapoalim Bm accumulated 8,216 shares. Edgar Lomax Va has 226,491 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank owns 0.03% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 41,095 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Pennsylvania holds 0.02% or 7,701 shares.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $785.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 38,416 shares to 52,107 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 11,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

