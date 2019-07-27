As Duke Realty (DRE) Market Value Rose, Aviva Plc Has Increased Its Holding by $2.85 Million; As Charter Communication (CHTR) Stock Value Rose, Holder Selkirk Management Trimmed Its Position

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 70.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 94,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,787 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, up from 133,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 1.70M shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 7.19% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $6.71 during the last trading session, reaching $398.79. About 1.61M shares traded or 70.45% up from the average. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 38.25% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 12/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS THREATS BY USA AND FRANCE TO STRIKE SYRIA ARE A VIOLATION OF UN CHARTER; 18/04/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD – TIME CHARTER PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS WILL COMMENCE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2019; ENEL HAS OPTION TO EXTEND CONTRACT BY ADDITIONAL 12 MONTHS; 10/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS – PETROJARL l FLOATING PRODUCTION, STORAGE AND OFFLOADING UNIT HAS COMMENCED A FIVE-YEAR CHARTER CONTRACT; 10/03/2018 – Minnesota DoE: Charter School Boot Camp; 30/05/2018 – Diana Containerships Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Rotterdam With Wan Hai Lines; 22/03/2018 – EEOC: EEOC Sues the Guidance Charter School For Pay Discrimination; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CHARTER, COMCAST AND COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL ADVANCED ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS; 27/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ATALANDI; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox Creating New Division Within Cox’s NCC Media; 30/05/2018 – DIANA CONTAINERSHIPS INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$18,200 PER DAY, MINUS A 3.75% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES

Investors sentiment is 1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covey Capital Advsrs Llc has invested 5.78% in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR). Cibc Markets Corp owns 106,374 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. 27,200 are owned by Selkirk Mgmt Ltd Liability Company.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $18.49 million activity. 11,000 shares were sold by Dykhouse Richard R, worth $3.75 million. Shares for $4.78M were sold by Bickham John. Hargis Jonathan sold $5.09 million worth of stock.

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.83 EPS, up 59.13% or $0.68 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $408.84 million for 54.48 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: G-III Apparel, Sinclair Broadcast – Benzinga” on July 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Charter Communications Stock Popped 16% in January – The Motley Fool” published on February 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Altria, Charles Schwab, Charter Communications, Comerica, Morgan Stanley, Slack, Snap, Wells Fargo, Zoom Video and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Charter Communications (CHTR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.66 million activity. $1.37 million worth of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) shares were sold by Denien Mark A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 23.78 million shares. 861,459 were reported by Balyasny Asset Ltd Company. Honeywell holds 1.94% or 162,755 shares. Waratah Advisors has invested 0.24% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 2.37 million shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Df Dent And Co owns 11,175 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 1,455 shares. Oppenheimer & has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Mirae Asset Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). First Personal reported 2,100 shares. Kames Public Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Nordea Mgmt Ab accumulated 0.01% or 90,276 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.08% or 513,266 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 856 shares.