As Duke Realty (DRE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Eii Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $534,210; Chilton Investment Co Continues to Hold Stake in Costco Whsl New (COST)

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 17,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,234 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 66,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.95. About 499,877 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 7.19% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500.

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 5,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 437,736 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.99 million, up from 432,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $269.52. About 321,842 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500.

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. DRE’s profit will be $125.80M for 23.54 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.66 million activity. The insider Denien Mark A sold 46,328 shares worth $1.37 million.

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Warren Thompson, Chair and President of Thompson Hospitality, Joins Duke Realty’s Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) Announces the Income Tax Characteristics of its 2018 Common Share Dividends NYSE:DRE – GlobeNewswire” published on January 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Duke Realty Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Industrial REITs Like Duke Realty and STAG Industrials Rallied Double Digits in January – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 420 were reported by Shelton Cap Mngmt. Gemmer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Van Eck Associate holds 0.01% or 82,670 shares. 43,476 are owned by Dnb Asset As. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 4.65M shares. Tctc Ltd Co accumulated 31,800 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 0.05% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) or 662,627 shares. British Columbia Investment Management Corp owns 108,373 shares. Principal Incorporated has 7.25M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated owns 1.53M shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 82,401 shares. Moody Savings Bank Division holds 80,964 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 493,828 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Company reported 6,869 shares stake. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.05% or 137,578 shares.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 5,306 shares to 216 shares, valued at $598,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 123,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,677 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0.21% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Boston Private Wealth has 0.48% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Arrow Fincl Corporation owns 9,724 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Peak Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,483 shares. Pggm Invs holds 0.61% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 491,000 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc holds 0.38% or 38,838 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id holds 14,164 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Com owns 322,812 shares. Roundview Capital has 0.57% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 9,957 shares. Carlson accumulated 1,100 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Com holds 15,354 shares. Aimz Invest Advisors Lc invested 0.15% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Northstar Group stated it has 2.08% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Main Street Research Lc holds 10,040 shares.