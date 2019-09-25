As Duke Realty (DRE) Market Valuation Rose, Korea Investment Has Lifted Position by $412,300; As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Shares Rose, Columbus Circle Investors Has Upped Position by $3.17 Million

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 13,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 416,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.17 million, up from 403,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.52. About 2.43M shares traded or 24.71% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 93,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 453,012 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.71M, up from 359,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $33.67. About 4.73 million shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY: APPROVAL OF A $2.2B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $23.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 12,281 shares to 217,213 shares, valued at $21.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 54,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,000 shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “With Amazon out, Westphalia’s developers pledge new focus on retail – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Duke Realty Announces Pricing Terms for $175 Million 3.375% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2027 – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Interested In Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE)â€™s Upcoming 0.6% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Industrial REITs Like Duke Realty and STAG Industrials Rallied Double Digits in January – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 117 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 324.35 million shares or 0.38% less from 325.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.03% or 53,758 shares. Pnc Ser Group Incorporated Incorporated reported 0% stake. Prudential Plc has 0% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Nomura Asset Mgmt has 363,982 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.01% or 24,000 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Limited Partnership reported 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 30,355 shares. Parkside Natl Bank And Trust owns 230 shares. Kbc Group Nv owns 0.1% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 420,070 shares. C M Bidwell & Assocs Ltd has 10,145 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 125,000 shares or 0.51% of the stock. 41,785 are owned by Landscape Capital Ltd. Texas-based Tctc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE).

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchrony announces capital return moves – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synchrony’s CareCredit expands to Walgreens, Duane Reade stores – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Seth Klarman Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6,898 shares to 41,928 shares, valued at $79.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 290,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 331,225 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc.