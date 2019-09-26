As Duke Realty (DRE) Market Valuation Rose, Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Raised Its Holding; Alps Advisors Trimmed Holding in Sibanye (SBGL) as Valuation Rose

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 27,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 1.82M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.60M, up from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $33.97. About 445,454 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Sibanye (SBGL) by 58.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 864,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.44% . The institutional investor held 620,104 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, down from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sibanye for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 2.06 million shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 09/05/2018 – REG-CORRECTION: HSBC Securities (South Africa) (Pty) Limited : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – Sibanye Gold Ltd; 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Production Lost in 1Q to Be Recovered During Remainder of 2018; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS RCF INCREASED TO $600M FROM $350M; 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Searches for Seven Workers at South Africa Gold Mine; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – FINAL DECISION REGARDING FINANCIAL OPTIONS WILL BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE REFINANCES U.S. DOLLAR RCF ON IMPROVED TERMS; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF LONMIN IS PROCEEDING AS PLANNED; 11/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold to Suspend Operations at Masakhane Mine During One Week; 06/04/2018 – DRDGOLD LTD – TRP HAS GRANTED TRP WAIVER RULING RELATED TO SIBANYE-STILLWATER DEAL; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – SIBANYE-STILLWATER REFINANCES AND UPSIZES ITS USD REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

More notable recent Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Sibanye-Stillwater Stock Jumped 67% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 10 Biggest Gold Mining Stocks – Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sibanye could slash 5K-plus jobs in Marikana restructuring – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Platinum miners look to mediators amid mining union dispute – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $13.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mortgag (VMBS) by 8,804 shares to 190,877 shares, valued at $10.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 117 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 324.35 million shares or 0.38% less from 325.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd has 529,640 shares. Long Pond Lp stated it has 1.17M shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al reported 0.01% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Waratah Advisors Ltd reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Profund Advsrs owns 0.04% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 29,025 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 1.27M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. California-based Tcw Inc has invested 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Moreover, Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.51% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 125,000 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 240,466 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa has invested 0.05% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Duncker Streett And Company Incorporated owns 9,309 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 65,263 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Creative Planning owns 0% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 17,017 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt accumulated 0.05% or 17,078 shares.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 364,005 shares to 2,537 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 58,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 814,113 shares, and cut its stake in Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO).

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “A massive â€˜merchandise logistics centerâ€™ is teed up for Westphalia. Is Amazon coming to Prince George’s? – Washington Business Journal” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) Announces the Income Tax Characteristics of its 2018 Common Share Dividends NYSE:DRE – GlobeNewswire” published on January 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “With Amazon out, Westphalia’s developers pledge new focus on retail – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Duke Realty Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:DRE – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Share Price Is Up 81% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.