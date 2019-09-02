As Duke Energy New (DUK) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Zimmer Partners LP Has Trimmed by $56.83 Million Its Position; Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Position In At&T (T) Was Has Lifted

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 68.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 631,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The hedge fund held 289,255 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.03M, down from 920,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 2.16 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 05/03/2018 DUKE ENERGY CORP DUK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 21.61 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – PROF. CARL SHAPIRO SCHEDULED TO TAKE WITNESS STAND IN AT&T CASE; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.7 BLN; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 30/04/2018 – AT&T court fight with the US Justice Department heads into closing arguments; 21/03/2018 – Can Investor Doubts Save AT&T? — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T’S WASHINGTON STAFF HIRED TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN AFTER COHEN APPROACHED THEM; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q REV. $38.0B, EST. $39.39B; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Builds On 5G Foundation In More Than 100 New Markets; 17/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS HOPEFUL AUCTION RULES FOR 37, 39 GHZ AVAILABLE SOON; 19/03/2018 – Trial kicks off in U.S. challenge to AT&T, Time Warner merger

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 1.79 million shares to 4.04M shares, valued at $240.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 790,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 797,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 13.40 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.