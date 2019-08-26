As Duke Energy New (DUK) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Lpl Financial Has Cut Its Position; Horseman Capital Management LTD Continues to Hold Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $106.5. About 801,492 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q EPS $2.37; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Says U.S. Fiscal Boost Not Here Yet But It’s On Its Way; 07/05/2018 – The New Home Company to Webcast Its Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 05/03/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL FEB. SERVICES PMI AT 54.8 VS 54.1 LAST MONTH; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts J.P. Morgan Securities Australia ‘A+/A-1’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – ANDEAVOR ANDV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $130; 06/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to offer bank accounts; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 09/04/2018 – Rate swaps show concerns about Fed policy mistake -JPMorgan

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 3,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 504,686 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.42M, down from 508,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.18. About 125,059 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DUK); 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Gp holds 0.75% or 7.92M shares. Personal Capital invested 0.54% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Accredited Invsts has 12,064 shares. 226,438 are held by Bartlett & Limited Liability Corp. 18,094 are held by Naples Advsr Limited Liability Com. First Commonwealth Corp Pa invested 1.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stillwater Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 3.18% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Blume Management Inc reported 28,743 shares. Hamilton Point Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.24% or 5,244 shares. 2,873 are owned by Perkins Coie Trust. Country State Bank owns 501,825 shares. Perritt Capital accumulated 0.29% or 7,659 shares. Ashfield Capital Ltd Liability invested in 18,786 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 1.56% or 267,875 shares. Mngmt Associates Ny holds 9,575 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 14,200 shares to 26,800 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 126,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,000 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FGD) by 159,192 shares to 525,291 shares, valued at $12.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put).

