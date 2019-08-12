As Duke Energy New (DUK) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Ingalls & Snyder Trimmed Its Stake by $428,040; As Proto Labs (PRLB) Stock Declined, Mairs & Power Decreased Its Position

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 4,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 19,985 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 24,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $89.75. About 2.36 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Proto Labs (PRLB) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 33,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.50% . The institutional investor held 233,176 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.52 million, down from 266,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Proto Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $96.2. About 107,913 shares traded. Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has declined 15.43% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRLB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Proto Labs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRLB); 23/03/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group forecast; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 parent results; 10/03/2018 ESM’S REGLING SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW WITH PROTO THEMA; 30/04/2018 – DadeSystems Adds Billing & Payment Veteran Joe Proto to Its Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Protolabs Expands Manufacturing Capacity with New Building, Added Machines; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 10/04/2018 – Protolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q Rev $107.7M; 16/03/2018 – PROTOLABS BUYS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN BROOKLYN PARK, MINN

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 121,381 shares to 672,813 shares, valued at $13.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 95,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Aberdeen Std Platinum Etf Tr.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3,363 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $151.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgp Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 20,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS).

Analysts await Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. PRLB’s profit will be $17.74 million for 36.44 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Proto Labs, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

