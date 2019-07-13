As Duke Energy New (DUK) Valuation Declined, Sadoff Investment Management Increased Its Stake; As Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Balyasny Asset Management Lowered Position

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 99.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 1.83M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,412 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324,000, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.57. About 1.14M shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 15.14% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.57% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q EPS 43c; 19/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $234.4 MLN VS $108.8 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Sterling Bancorp; 07/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – DEAL TO BE PAID IN CASH VIA A MIX OF CASH ON HAND, RUN-OFF OF EXISTING RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOANS AND SALES OF SECURITIES; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Net $39M; 02/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp at Group Meeting Hosted By FIG Partners Today

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 130,510 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75M, up from 126,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 2.06 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy to deliver $38 million in tax savings to Ohio and Kentucky customers; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 15/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY: NEW EXEC APPOINTMENTS FOR CUSTOMER SERVICES; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC

More notable recent Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sterling Bancorp (STL) CEO Jack Kopnisky on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sterling Bancorp Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire $504 Million in Commercial Loans and Origination Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on January 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sterling Bancorp (STL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Equity Commonwealth (EQC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sterling Bancorp Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred stock declares $0.40625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 6.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.5 per share. STL’s profit will be $111.14 million for 10.17 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% EPS growth.

