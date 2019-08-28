As Duke Energy New (DUK) Valuation Declined, Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Upped Its Holding; Qualcomm (QCOM) Position Held by Albion Financial Group

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 2702.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 9,333 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, up from 333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $92.32. About 1.37M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline appli; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 6,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 59,199 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 52,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 3.31M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 8, 2016 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – China Is Said to Restart Review of Qualcomm’s Proposed NXP Deal; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom tussles with US government over Qualcomm bid; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s Smartphone Chipset JV Gets the Nod in China; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Treasury Letter Slams Broadcom for Cost-Cutting Approach — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Qualcomm plans to unveil a dedicated system-on-a-chip to power standalone VR and AR headsets, called; 13/03/2018 – Real Time Economics: Inflation in Focus | Trump Kills Qualcomm Deal | U.S. Allies Speak Softly on Trade; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Accuses Broadcom of ‘Trivializing’ U.S National Security — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm Broadcom Deal Raises National Security Concerns (Video); 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co, Wisconsin-based fund reported 127,850 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd owns 12,000 shares. Ariel Invs Ltd Llc invested 0.22% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, M&R Management has 0.04% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj stated it has 10,000 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.21% or 11,673 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie reported 36,408 shares. Ipswich Inv Mgmt Co stated it has 0.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Rhenman And Partners Asset Mngmt Ab holds 0.04% or 6,476 shares in its portfolio. 32,517 are held by Princeton Strategies Grp Ltd Llc. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). First Savings Bank has 6,949 shares. 22,566 are held by Blue Chip Partners. Duff & Phelps Mgmt owns 13,065 shares. Brinker invested in 0.17% or 78,669 shares.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm, LGE settle chip license disagreement – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trump casts doubt on Huawei reprieve – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Decline of Qualcomm Stock Will Soon Create a Great Entry Point – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investing In Individual Stocks Takes Incredible Patience, To State The Obvious – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm Stock’s Easy Gains May Be Over – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 10,000 shares to 26,200 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,700 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 7,270 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Gp Incorporated holds 244,713 shares. Lynch And Assocs In invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Jackson Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.79% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 35,704 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd reported 51,149 shares. 393,663 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Com. Verition Fund Limited Liability Co owns 0.49% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 140,958 shares. Moreover, Kempen Mgmt Nv has 0% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 535 shares. New York-based Hudson Valley Inv Adv has invested 0.98% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). -based Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt has invested 0.22% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Sns Finance Gp Lc holds 31,049 shares. Destination Wealth Management owns 4,190 shares. Barrett Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 1,968 shares. 18,485 are owned by Cetera Advisors Ltd. Macquarie Gp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).