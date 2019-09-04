As Duke Energy New (DUK) Valuation Declined, Creative Planning Has Decreased Holding; Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Holder Athena Capital Advisors Lifted Stake by $63.22 Million as Stock Value Declined

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 173950.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 410,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The hedge fund held 410,760 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.40M, up from 236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $150.09. About 89,023 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG); 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 10,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 204,701 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.42M, down from 215,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $93.91. About 193,993 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 11/04/2018 – Chapel Hill: Duke Energy Door-to-Door Marketing; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge Advsr reported 4,072 shares. First Republic Investment reported 0.14% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Bbva Compass Bank & Trust owns 0.03% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 5,926 shares. Windsor Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Jaffetilchin Inv Prns Ltd Liability invested in 2,986 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 36 are held by Tortoise Cap Advsr Ltd. Bell Natl Bank holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 33,797 shares. Schroder Investment holds 354,034 shares. Mitchell Capital Mgmt Company stated it has 0.38% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Community Commercial Bank Of Raymore reported 19,040 shares. Cordasco Financial holds 0.4% or 4,461 shares in its portfolio. Bragg Advsrs Incorporated holds 32,660 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,764 shares. 400,132 are owned by Westend Limited Co. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 163,709 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 16,464 shares to 439,981 shares, valued at $45.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Duke Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DUK) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Duke Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Duke Energy (DUK) Cited As Top Defensive Name at RBC Capital – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 â€œBoringâ€ Stocks With Exciting Prospects – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 13.57 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “My Highest Ever Conviction Buy: Simon Property Group Trades At A Deep Discount To Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Simon Property declares $2.10 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Simon Property Group, Inc (SPG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Should Shopping Malls Be Bailing Out Ailing Retailers? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 14, 2019.