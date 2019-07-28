As Duke Energy New (DUK) Stock Value Declined, Personal Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $5.84 Million; Cabot Wealth Management Has Cut Its Mercadolibre (MELI) Position by $2.08 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 65,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 445,606 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.10 million, down from 511,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 2.42 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 37.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 4,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,713 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 10,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $654.71. About 397,641 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.33 million for 21.51 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $8.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evergy Inc by 24,277 shares to 450,870 shares, valued at $26.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 83,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bancorporation & has 2,443 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Boltwood Capital Mngmt reported 5,945 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma holds 0.7% or 18.38 million shares in its portfolio. Patten & Patten Inc Tn has 0.71% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Pitcairn accumulated 0.04% or 3,813 shares. South State Corporation invested in 102,064 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth has 0.38% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 19,614 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares has 8,943 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Burke Herbert Retail Bank Tru reported 4,734 shares. 69,996 were accumulated by Steinberg Global Asset. Birmingham Al reported 45,103 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0.22% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 509 are held by Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corp. Hartford Inv Comm has invested 0.28% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $454.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 10,034 shares to 144,615 shares, valued at $5.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 7,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Commercial Bank & stated it has 39 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cypress Asset Incorporated Tx has 0.53% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). B & T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt holds 0.72% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 3,609 shares. Carmignac Gestion holds 2.55% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 431,567 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 3,235 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Stephens Inc Ar holds 2,228 shares. Generation Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3.18% or 857,209 shares. 22,078 are held by Pnc Financial Service Grp. 161 are held by Glenmede Trust Co Na. The Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Cwm Ltd Llc holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap reported 7,200 shares. Wespac Advisors Limited Company holds 2,103 shares. 21,057 were reported by Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corporation.