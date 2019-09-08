As Duke Energy New (DUK) Stock Price Declined, Sadoff Investment Management Raised Position; Bank Of Nova Scotia Holding in Shaw Communications (SJR) Has Upped as Stock Value Declined

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 130,510 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75 million, up from 126,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $93.76. About 2.51M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 838,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 5.52 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.92 million, up from 4.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.86. About 279,420 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw Buys New 1.8% Position in Fossil; 12/03/2018 Shaw Academy Recognised on Inc 500 Listing; 19/03/2018 – ITV.com (GB): Football rumours: Could Luke Shaw be closer to the exit at Old Trafford after latest Mourinho exchange; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Electro Scientific; 12/03/2018 – Oakworth Capital Bank Adds Jennifer Shaw as Associate Managing Director, Talent and Leadership Development; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Shaw Communications posts loss on restructuring charges; 14/05/2018 – CRG: $57M SALE OF BUILD-TO-SUIT FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES IN SAVANNAH; 18/04/2018 – Alumina Target Price Raised to A$3.40 a Share by Shaw & Partners; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications Posts 2Q Restructuring Charge of C$417M

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 378,445 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $104.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 3,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,217 shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

